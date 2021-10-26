FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Accord improves retirement interest-only criteria

Rozi Jones
|
26th October 2021
Nicola Alvarez, Accord
"We’re really pleased to be expanding our common-sense lending criteria to better support those who have taken early retirement or who plan to retire during their mortgage term."

Accord Mortgages is updating its criteria to better support residential interest-only borrowers who are already retired or whose mortgage term would take them into retirement.

From Wednesday 27th October, Accord will consider interest-only lending for borrowers who are already retired and want to use pension income to help with affordability, as long as the customer is no older than 70 years of age when the interest only term ends. Retired borrowers not using pension income however can be up to 80 years of age at the end of the mortgage term.

Borrowers planning to retire during the term of their mortgage can also be considered for an interest-only term into retirement, if their income is not being used for affordability.

Accord will also consider joint interest-only applications, where one borrower is retired or plans to retire during the mortgage term, as long as the second borrower will not be retiring at any point in the term, and can support the application’s affordability.

All interest only borrowers will still need to have a suitable repayment vehicle in place to repay the capital on their mortgage at the end of the mortgage term.

Nicola Alvarez, senior manager for new propositions at Accord, said: “We’re really pleased to be expanding our common-sense lending criteria to better support those who have taken early retirement or who plan to retire during their mortgage term.

“These changes give borrowers greater flexibility to fulfil a better retirement thanks to lower monthly repayments and we’re sure brokers will welcome being able to offer more options to clients in this position.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.