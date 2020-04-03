Advise Wise launches Coronavirus news feed

"Advisers are very busy with clients at these times and the market is changing very fast every day."

Advise Wise has launched a Coronavirus News Feed page on its website to collect all later life updates from lenders and its partner solicitors.

Advisers can now monitor all rate, product and process changes on the market from one real time feed.

The Feed is updated daily and users can also subscribe to receive real time updates to their inbox.

Jane Hanlon, mortgage club manager at Advise Wise, commented: “Advisers are very busy with clients at these times and the market is changing very fast every day. It’s vital they are up to speed with how things are evolving, so they can react and make the most of any opportunity.”

“The Coronavirus News Feed can help them to keep up-to-date, reporting instantly all lenders’ rate changes, but also changes related to products and processes. Updates on our partner solicitors’ are included as well, to give advisers an overall picture of the market.”

“Our Mortgage Club is busy supporting advisers daily and this tool will certainly make their life easier. We are glad we can support advisers, now more than ever. ”