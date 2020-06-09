Advise Wise launches 'Upskill' series for later life advisers

"We felt it was our duty to give advisers further support during this unprecedented time, where everybody is forced to embrace many challenges, including remote working."

Advise Wise has launched Ask Jane, a new Upskill series for later life advisers.

Following Advise Wise's Upskill webinar sessions, the firm has introduced a new Upskill series to answer a selection of questions directly from advisers on the evolving later life market.

The Upskill programme was launched during the lockdown to support advisers in adapting to remote working and product and criteria changes caused by Covid-19.

The newly launched Ask Jane series is run by Advise Wise Mortgage Club manager and industry expert Jane Hanlon, who will answer adviser’s questions on the market, products, cases and more.

Advisers can send their questions to Jane and new episodes will be released weekly for advisers to watch as video or to listen to on the go via Advise Wise podcast.

The first Ask Jane episode is already available and it answers a popular question among the Mortgage Club members around the benefits of the new Pure Retirement Freedom 40 range. In the episode Jane gives advisers her view of the product and interviews Chris Flowers from Pure Retirement to get also the lender’s reasoning behind the product range.

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO at Advise Wise, commented: "As an online business, we felt it was our duty to give advisers further support during this unprecedented time, where everybody is forced to embrace many challenges, including remote working.

“We saw in this big change an opportunity to make our knowledge and resources available to help advisers adjust to the situation and make the most of the positive aspects. Working from home means we can schedule our days differently and we also have more time to dedicate to our learning and development.”