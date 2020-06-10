Age Partnership announces trio of senior appointments

"They’re a key part of the restructuring to ensure that we are best prepared as a business for the next phase of our growth in the second half of 2020."

Equity release specialist, Age Partnership, has appointed a new chief revenue officer and chief operating officer, following last week’s announcement that Steve Auckland has joined the firm as CEO.

Justin Wysocki ishas been promoted from marketing director to CRO, while Simon Warhurst – the newly appointed COO – was previously operations director.

Steve Auckland succeeded Tim Loy, who has been appointed Group CEO; a role that covers both Age Partnership and its sister company Pure Retirement.

In his previous roles Steve, who has acted as a consultant and a non-executive director of Age Partnership, was managing director of media brands including the Metro and the Yorkshire Post.

He later became CEO of Northcliffe Media, part of the Daily Mail group, with over 400 newspaper and web titles including The Hull Daily Mail, Leicester Mercury, Bristol Post and the Cornishman. Most recently, he was CEO of ESI Media, owners of the Independent, i, London Live TV and London Evening Standard.

Steve Auckland said: “Both Justin and Simon are young but experienced operators and benefit from having held director level positions at Age Partnership for a number of years. They have a tangible passion, enthusiasm and talent for the business, and I have no doubt that they will make an even greater contribution in their wider roles.

“They’re a key part of the restructuring to ensure that we are best prepared as a business for the next phase of our growth in the second half of 2020. As the economy tightens we believe there’ll be an even greater desire for customers to release equity they’ve accumulated in their homes. Our teams will be fully geared to assist and support them through that process."

Simon Warhurst commented: “Having been at Age Partnership since its inception, I have seen the business grow from a small start-up to the UK’s largest equity release broker. In my new role of COO I will be focused on ensuring we deliver a world class service for our customers and I’m excited for the next chapter of Age Partnership’s growth.”