Age Partnership launches self-employed adviser network

Equity release broker, Age Partnership, has launched a network for self-employed equity release advisers.

The network, named Equity Release Associates, gives self-employed advisers the backing of a bigger broker with the choice of selecting the level of support that they would like from a range of options, including use of the recently launched whole-of-market sourcing tool, AdviseWise.

Members will have access to the whole of market product choice that Age Partnership has established, including a range of exclusive products and rates. Advisers can also make use of a range of referral services including mortgages, wills, funeral plans and lasting powers of attorney.

In addition to compliance, marketing and administration support, members will benefit from technology which helps to save time and increase productivity, including automated recommendation packs.

Dan Baines, commercial director at Age Partnership, commented: “At Age Partnership we have been passionate about the health of the equity release sector for many years. And with there being an increased amount of focus at the moment from the FCA, establishing a network which provides support to independent advisers seemed like a sensible solution. We want to help advisers to deliver the best customer outcomes, with access to the very best plans from across the whole of the market.”