Air Group launches adviser Coronavirus hub

Air Group has launched a new hub for advisers providing Coronavirus updates and business continuity resources.

It contains the latest information, resources and materials in order to help later life advisers stay up-to-date and continue operating a successful business through this period.

The Hub is broken down into a number of relevant sections covering: news and product updates; provider information; support tools including a guide to remote working, and a list of frequently asked questions and answers.

The Hub is available for all advisory firms, not just users of Air Group services, and can be accessed by visiting: www.airsourcing.co.uk/coronavirus.

Air Group includes Air Mortgage Club, Air Sourcing, Air Later Life Academy, and Air Rewards.

Stuart Wilson, CEO of Air Group, commented: “We fully understand that these are difficult business conditions for later life advisers and we wanted to provide them with relevant and up-to-date information which will help them continue to provide a valued service to clients at this time. Air Group has therefore been monitoring developments and working with our provider partners, Academy Ambassadors, trade bodies, and intermediary firms themselves, to find workable solutions in order to do this.

“We’ve created this Hub for all advisers to utilise, which will be constantly updated and should allow all stakeholders to find relevant information and support in one place. It’s our belief that advice is still very much required and our focus is on helping advisers to deliver this for clients, while of course continuing to meet the ongoing Government guidelines.”