Air Group launches Criteria Clinics with Knowledge Bank

Air Group has launched a series of new ‘Criteria Clinics’ in conjunction with criteria search provider, Knowledge Bank.

Each Clinic will host a number of later life lenders and providers in a ‘speed-dating style’ format with each given 10 minutes to outline their USPs, which criteria they will lend on, and to provide a range of product and service information.

The first clinic, entitled ‘To be or not to be... that is the criteria’ will take place on Wednesday 14th April at 10am and will be followed by regular monthly surgeries where advisers will be able to send in case enquiries to be covered by the lender/provider participants and where a variety of case studies will be discussed.

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Air Group, commented: “At Air Group we’re always looking at ways in which we can provide a greater level of support to advisers and to help our member firms identify the product options available to their client. The later life and equity release space is a moveable feast and by working with Knowledge Bank we want to open a criteria conversation between advisers and lenders/providers that focuses on what can be achieved and what lenders/providers are willing to look at. Each participant will have a chance to outline their key criteria USPs, and in future surgeries we’ll be working on specific case studies to identify potential customers and the solutions that are currently available to them. We’re looking forward to bringing the later life industry together and hope advisers will attend to gain valuable insight into the product ranges and criteria currently available.”

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “The criteria clinics have been a huge success as it gives advisers the opportunity to talk face-to-face with lenders and providers, and even place their more difficult cases live online, helping both the adviser placing the case and other advisers too. Later life lending is an area that a lot of advisers find a little bit more tricky so this series of clinics with Air Group will help to share knowledge, update advisers on the latest criteria in the later life lending arena and give them the opportunity to have their questions answered.”