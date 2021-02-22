Air Group launches new panel proposition

"While many advisers are interested in the market and looking to develop their customer proposition, they want radically-enhanced support and expert guidance "

Air Group has announced the launch of a new panel proposition, Air Select.

Air Select will provide a new, structured distribution channel for later life advisers, enhancing the options for both existing Air Mortgage Club members and partners looking to enter the sector for the first time.

It will provide members with a platform to grow their later life revenues, provide business efficiencies and compliance benefits.

At launch, members will have access to a range of over 200 later life and equity release products from three providers – Canada Life, Legal & General Home Finance and more2life.

Air Select will also deliver business development support and access to a marketing library, sales process document suite and professional development via its professional training scheme which includes compliance and best practice workshops.

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Air Group, commented: “We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of Air Select, the latest in our multi-award-winning suite of services and support for later life advisers. This is a project with incredible focus for members that we believe brings real benefits in terms of income generation, product options, business development, compliance support and technology. We listened to members who loudly voiced the need for a proposition that at its core had a focus on business development and customer delivery. Working with a select group of providers, Air Select will help advisers to ensure they can deliver the highest standards of consumer outcomes as the sector matures.”

Jon Tweed, group distribution director at Air Group, added: “Having joined Air tasked with the challenge of helping to identify the barriers that are stopping intermediaries from engaging more fully with the later life lending market, I am delighted to be working on the launch of Air Select. Our research suggested that while many advisers are interested in the market and looking to develop their customer proposition, they want radically-enhanced support and expert guidance as they start to offer these products or grow their existing businesses. Air Select offers the best possible resource and expertise available from its unrivalled mortgage club proposition in conjunction with trusted lending partners."