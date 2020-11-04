Air Group launches' On Air' adviser event

"Many advisers are feeling time pressure at present and there is a need to carry out the day job but also keep up-to-date with all manner of market and sector-related information and support"

Air Group has launched ‘On Air’, a new online event for advisers available from Tuesday 24th November.

‘On Air’ will deliver a range of different sessions to advisers covering a variety of later life lending topics including legals, marketing, products, system demonstrations and much more.

There will initially be over 20 of these on-demand sessions all available to watch at the adviser’s leisure, with a mix of content from lenders, service providers, and market experts.

Firms and organisations currently signed up to ‘On Air’ include: Aviva, Equilaw, Hodge, more2life, Just, the Equity Release Council, Knowledge Bank, One Family, My Care Consultant, The Lead Engine, the London Institute of Banking & Finance, LV=, Pure Retirement and The Right Loan.

The provision of regular ‘On Air’ content will become a permanent feature of Air Group’s event and training offering with new content being added on a regular basis to ensure advisers are kept up-to-date with all the latest sector information.

All sessions are pre-recorded, however advisers can still ask questions and will be responded to via email by the speaker.

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Air Group, commented: “We know that, with a busy market, many advisers are feeling time pressure at present and there is a need to carry out the day job but also keep up-to-date with all manner of market and sector-related information and support, that helps advisers provide better outcomes for their clients. This is why we’ve launched ‘On Air’ – a whole range of on-demand content covering plenty of different subjects, which the adviser can dip into whenever they get the chance.

“We wanted to have the best of both worlds with ‘On Air’ – interesting, quality sessions that advisers can watch whenever they want to, but also offering the opportunity for them to ask questions of the speaker and get a response back. It’s very pleasing to have support (and sessions) from a variety of different providers, organisations and Academy Ambassadors, and we’re looking forward to launching ‘On Air’ on the 24th of this month, while also adding a range of content at regular points after we go live.

“Any adviser interested should register their interest and we’ll ensure they get access to some excellent online content that will help support their business and improve their advice proposition to later life customers.”