Air Group secures second charge and bridging partnership with The Right Loan

"The needs of later life clients do not start or end with a mortgage or an equity release plan, and it’s important that our member firms and advisers have access to other products"

Answers in Retirement Group has announced a new partnership with The Right Loan.

In a first for the business, users of Air Group’s propositions, including Air Mortgage Club and Air Sourcing, will now be able to introduce clients with specific second charge and bridging loan needs to The Right Loan.

Using a defined process as part of Air Sourcing, advisers can work with Air Group staff to identify second-charge and bridging loan opportunities amongst their client base. Once established, and having filled out a short enquiry form, Air Group will then work with The Right Loan in order to complete the case on the adviser’s behalf.

Formed in 2018 by The Right Mortgage, The Right Loan is a master broker specialising in the second charge and bridging loan sector, providing whole of market advice via a panel of specialist lenders.

Stuart Wilson, CEO of Air Group, commented: “The needs of later life clients do not start or end with a mortgage or an equity release plan, and it’s important that our member firms and advisers have access to other products which may be suitable for these individuals. In the case of second charge and bridging loans, we wanted to work with an expert master broker who can provide the specialist advice required in these sectors, so we’re very pleased to be able to announce this new relationship with The Right Loan.

“From today, our members can work with Air Group staff to identify clients who might be suitable for such products and to introduce them to The Right Loan in order that they might receive the best advice and the right product for them. This allows firms to ensure they can cover off their clients’ wider financial needs and ensure they are the ones providing the introduction, rather than seeing that client leave and take their business elsewhere. We’re looking forward to working closely with the team at The Right Loan and to helping our members access the opportunities that exist in both the second-charge and bridging loan sectors.”

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Loan, added: “We’re excited for our new partnership with Air Group and view it as a great opportunity for firms and advisers looking to offer their clients information and assistance with second-charges and bridging loans. Over the last two years we’ve seen a demand in a need for specialist advice in our sector, and we’re pleased to expand our offering to clients of Air Group. We look forward to working alongside the Air Group team and expanding advisers’ and firms’ offerings within the growing later life marketplace.”