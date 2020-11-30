Air Mortgage Club launches large case concierge service

"Larger loan cases are a growing part of the later life lending sector, and with these amounts it’s incredibly important advisers are able to service them effectively and quickly."

Air Mortgage Club has launched a new Large Case Concierge Service for advisers.

The new bespoke service will be available to club members via Air Sourcing, covering cases looking for a loan amount of £250,000 or more.

To access the Concierge Service, Air Mortgage Club members complete a simple enquiry form in Air Sourcing to capture all the required information and the system automatically flags it if a case qualifies.

If applicable, and the adviser wishes to use the service, they would then work with customer service operators to support the enquiry, receive a whole of market search to get the right product solution, and receive help to generate the KFI in order to speed up the process.

Every case placed through the Air Sourcing customer support team is checked to ensure the adviser’s commission is the highest level available, and if not, they are informed on how they can improve the level received.

Stuart Wilson, chief executive officer at Air Group, commented: “Larger loan cases are a growing part of the later life lending sector, and with these amounts it’s incredibly important advisers are able to service them effectively and quickly. This is why we’ve launched our Large Case Concierge Service to support our Air Mortgage Club members and to utilise Air Sourcing’s product choice, knowledge, plus make the most of our lender relationships in order that we can secure a fast-track route initially through to those individuals who deal with these cases, and then on to offer and completion.

“By utilising this service, advisers will get a significant amount of support, and we’ll be able to best position those cases with individual lenders and providers to maximise the chance of acceptance and success. They’ll also be receiving the highest levels of commission via Air Group, and this is a service that brings all this added value but at no added cost.”