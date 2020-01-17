Aviva joins Air Sourcing

"Product rates are updated live ensuring the adviser always has access to the most competitive options."

Answers in Retirement Group has added Aviva’s lifetime mortgage rates into its Air Sourcing system.

Aviva offers two lifetime mortgage products, the Lifestyle Lump Sum Max and the Lifestyle Flexible Option. Rates are personalised and based on individual circumstances, including medically-enhanced rates for those clients with health or lifestyle conditions.

The new version of the Air Sourcing platform at the end of last year, which includes a fully-integrated API platform to allow lenders to offer a full enquiry to completion/KFI/application process; improved product loading times; new product research filters; a ‘Near Miss’ function which shows better-priced products that fall just outside the search criteria; and cost comparison for those products that allow repayments.

Air Sourcing is also now home to Air Group’s range of propositions including Air Mortgage Club, Air Later Life Academy, Air Prestige Packaging and Air Rewards allowing advisers to access all of these on the one system.

Stuart Wilson, CEO of AIR Group, commented: “In a sense, this latest addition into Air Sourcing is the last piece in our puzzle and means that the platform is completely comprehensive in terms of the product options available to advisers active in the later life space. A lot has been talked recently about sourcing systems and whole of market access but Air Sourcing is the only platform with complete 360-degree access, plus of course it comes with so many further benefits, not just in terms of helping advisers secure the right recommendation for their clients, but also in terms of time-saving, cutting down on administrative tasks, and developing their CRM functionality to help grow their businesses.

“Coupled with access to all our propositions via Air Sourcing, this means that all aspects of Air Group’s services are fully available via one platform. We’ve ensured the interface is simple to use, it delivers full, comprehensive filtering plus our unique ‘Near Miss’ capability. Product rates are updated live ensuring the adviser always has access to the most competitive options. Air Sourcing is truly the only whole of market sourcing platform in the market, and the fact it’s also free and comes with so many benefits, means we believe there is no need for advisers to go anywhere else.”