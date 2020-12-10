Brilliant Solutions adds first equity release lender to panel

"Despite the current climate, the equity release market continues to grow and provide customers with valuable options in later life."

more2life has partnered with Brilliant Solutions to become the first equity release lender on Brilliant Solution’s mortgage club panel.

It will also provide access to resources such as webinars and education collateral to help more advisers discuss later life lending products with their clients.

Brilliant Solutions provides a range of services to both lenders and advisers including a direct-to-lender mortgage club, a specialist mortgage and secured loan packager as well as a bridging, development and commercial packager.

Gary Little, business development director at Key Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Brilliant Solutions, a company with a real focus on supporting advisers and helping them to offer clients a seamless customer journey. This new deal will help more advisers find the right equity release options for their clients more quickly while developing their understanding around equity release. We look forward to working with the team at Brilliant Solutions to launch this exciting opportunity.”

Matthew Arena, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “Despite the current climate, the equity release market continues to grow and provide customers with valuable options in later life. This new deal with more2life will enable our advisers to build on their existing client relationships by offering a wider suite of products and at the same time develop their understanding of this rapidly growing market.”