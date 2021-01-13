FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Brilliant Solutions adds Pure Retirement to later life panel

Rozi Jones
|
13th January 2021
Paul Carter Pure Retirement
"By joining forces with Brilliant Solutions brokers can utilise the mortgage club’s market knowledge to help guarantee the right lifetime mortgage solution is found for their clients."

Brilliant Solutions has added lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement to its later life lending panel.

Pure Retirement joins more2life, Legal & General Home Finance and OneFamily on the new panel, which launched in December.

Brilliant Solutions members now have access to Pure Retirement’s products including the Sovereign, Heritage and Heritage Freedom 40 ranges.

Advisers will also benefit from Pure’s newly-enhanced Marketing Toolkit, allowing members to further develop their marketing presence through both online and offline mediums, with bespoke marketing support and templates available to be personalised to company branding.

Paul Carter, CEO of Pure Retirement, said: “It’s important to all of us at Pure that we continue supporting advisers in every way we can. By joining forces with Brilliant Solutions brokers can utilise the mortgage club’s market knowledge to help guarantee the right lifetime mortgage solution is found for their clients. We look forward to joining Brilliant Solutions to continue providing great service to advisers and their customers.”

Matthew Arena, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “As always, we are dedicated to providing our members with the right tools to support their client which is why we’re delighted to add Pure to our partners. We believe that with Pure's flexible products, benefits and specialism in the market advisers will be able to reach a wider range of customers in later life and offer them a greater variety of options to suit their needs."

