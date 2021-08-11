Canada Life launches new home finance range with overpayment feature

"By giving customers the choice of whether or not to make repayments we can ensure our products meet their needs while providing valuable peace of mind."

Canada Life has launched a new home finance product range, Lifestyle Select Options.

The new options will allow repayment contributions of up to 10% of the initial loan amount each year, with any contributions being exempt from early repayment charges.

The Lifestyle Select product range allows customers the freedom to unlock tax-free cash from their home with the option to let interest roll-up or to make overpayments. Customers will also have the flexibility to hold funds in a cash reserve facility.

The Lifestyle Select range has also seen rate reductions of up to 0.04%.

Alice Watson, head of marketing at Canada Life, said: “Our award-winning range of home finance products has today become more flexible and attractive with the launch of Lifestyle Select Options. By giving customers the choice of whether or not to make repayments we can ensure our products meet their needs while providing valuable peace of mind.

“As with all our lifetime mortgages, this product range allows people to continue living in their homes, while releasing the money tied up in their property. The potential unlocked capital can help retirement plans, pay for home improvements or even help fund lifestyles.”