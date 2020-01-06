FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Equity release rates hit new record lows

Average rates have fallen from 5.4% 18 months ago to 4.55% today.

Rozi Jones
|
6th January 2020
Equity release rates have fallen to new record lows, according to research from Defaqto.

The lowest interest rate available today is 2.84% from more2life, at age 65. Average rates have plummeted in the last 18 months, falling from 5.4% for customers aged 65 to 4.55% today.

Retirement interest-only rates have also dropped and the lowest rate available today is 2.79% from Marsden Building Society.

Brian Brown, consumer finance expert at Defaqto, commented: “Equity Release has been criticised for being expensive and inflexible in the past, but with historically low rates and portable loans, they are a much more viable option for some borrowers."

