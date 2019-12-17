Equity release sourcing tool launched for independent advisers

A new company, Advise Wise, has promised to 'help unlock the full potential of the equity release market' for the UK’s thousands of independent advisors by launching a free-to-use online service that provides full market access to live rates from all active equity lenders.

Leeds-based Advise Wise’s easy-to-use sourcing tool has taken technology, developed over the last 15-years by equity advice specialist, Age Partnership, and packaged it for a sector of the equity release market that is growing rapidly. The system is sponsored from launch by Just, and supported by industry giants such as Aviva and Canada Life.

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO of Advise Wise, said:

“Independent whole of market advisors are currently responsible for a large proportion of all new equity release cases in the UK, and that proportion is only going to increase as releasing equity in homes becomes common practice for the over 55s.

“Despite this level of activity, and the huge potential for further growth, independent advisors have not had access to a single sourcing tool that provides full market access; meaning they either have to enter client details time and again to gain a full picture, or give advice that omits key funders. The inclusion of live medically enhanced Aviva flexible rates in Advise Wise is a significant development for the market.”

“Whilst there are existing sourcing tools available for independent whole of market advisors, I’m confident Advise Wise outperforms them both technically and in terms of ease of use and will be a major step forward for advisers currently advising in or looking to enter the market.”