Hodge Bank strengthens relationship with Air LLA

"We look forward to continuing to offer Air Academy members invaluable insight, training and greater product choice, to help them best service their later life customers."

Air Later Life Academy (LLA) has strengthened its relationship with Hodge Bank.

Hodge has today agreed to continue as an Ambassador firm of Air LLA, developing its six-year relationship with the Academy and its membership.

Hodge offers a range of mortgages and annuity products for the later life market, including its equity release range, 50-plus residential mortgage, its retirement mortgage – a more flexible lifetime mortgage.

Air Later Life Academy was launched in 2014 and offers later life advisers access to training and sales support designed to improve knowledge and increase business levels across product areas such as later life lending, equity release, long-term care and annuities.

In its Ambassadorial role, Hodge Bank works with the Academy and its members to provide content, education and support. It also delivers a series of corporate and commercial benefits to those members who advise on its products to their clients.

Stuart Wilson, CEO of AIR Group, commented: “Back when we launched the Academy in 2014, we were fortunate to have a number of very supportive product providers who understood what we were trying to achieve and where they could add value. Hodge was one of those first Ambassadors and we are therefore incredibly pleased to be continuing this relationship into its sixth year and to be announcing the continuation of its Ambassador role. During the period, we have seen many changes to the market and we know that our members have valued the support Hodge has supplied, and will continue to offer them. We look forward to developing this relationship, strengthening the offering we have, and ensuring that Hodge remains at the forefront of our members’ minds when it comes to later life product choices.”

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge Bank, added: “We’re delighted to be continuing our long-standing partnership with the Air Later Life Academy and its members. Having created the first equity release product more than 50 years ago, we’ve always put innovation at the heart of everything we do. We know there’s no such thing as a typical retirement or customer, and as the later life market grows, so too have our products. We look forward to continuing to offer Air Academy members invaluable insight, training and greater product choice, to help them best service their later life customers.”