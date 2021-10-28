Hodge cuts RIO and 50+ mortgage rates

"Hodge is constantly looking to help our intermediary partners in offering competitive and flexible products and this is our latest move to do just that."

Hodge has reduced rates across its retirement interest-only and 50+ mortgage products.

Its 50+ mortgage product, with LTVs of 50% or 60%, will see a drop of 0.30% across the board. While its RIO products with 50% LTV sees a rate drop of 0.20%.

50+ rates now start from 2.70% for a five-year fix at 50% LTV and 2.89% at 60% LTV.

RIO products include a two-year discount at 2.79% up to 60% LTV and a five-year fix at 2.90% up to 50% LTV.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “Hodge is constantly looking to help our intermediary partners in offering competitive and flexible products and this is our latest move to do just that.

“As a specialist lender in a highly competitive market-place we’re delighted to launch these lower rates across our later life propositions. These reductions in parallel with our common-sense approach to lending and our underwriter’s willingness to assess cases on their own merits means we can now support more of your customers with their lending needs.”