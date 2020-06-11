FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Intermediaries enhancing focus on vulnerable customers

A quarter of mortgage advisers are treating all customers during the coronavirus crisis as potentially vulnerable.

Rozi Jones
|
11th June 2020
adviser client vulnerable dominoes fall
"Vulnerability was a hot topic before the crisis hit and it is good to see that this remains at the forefront of people’s minds"

IFAs and brokers are enhancing protection for older customers during the Covid-19 crisis, research from Key Partnerships shows.

The research found that while almost a third (29%) of companies were confident that their vulnerability policies were robust, some had decided to step them up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

34% of mortgage intermediaries have reviewed or increased the checks they make on older customers to ensure they are not vulnerable. The FCA defines a vulnerable customer as “someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care”.

The research also found one in four (26%) mortgage advisers and one in five wealth managers (22%) are treating all customers during the coronavirus crisis as potentially vulnerable. In addition, 11% of those surveyed said that people who wanted to use equity release for ‘immediate needs’ during the crisis were under pressure and more likely to be vulnerable.

A third of advisers say concerns about property prices are driving more clients to contact them while 29% say clients having more time on their hands means inquiries have increased. The rise in inquiries is not translating into business – 56% of advisers say clients are reluctant to commit to major decisions currently.

Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Partnerships said: “Advisers have proved to be resilient and adaptable throughout the crisis despite the challenges of changing working practices and the financial impact on businesses. Vulnerability was a hot topic before the crisis hit and it is good to see that this remains at the forefront of people’s minds and we reviewed our vulnerability policy for added due diligence in the current times.

“While not all older customers are vulnerable, they are an age group which is more likely to be vulnerable and self-isolation as well as the impact of the coronavirus on pensions and savings is likely to have seen more people considering their options. The focus on ensuring vulnerability is addressed is particularly important and the numbers of firms which have taken action or reviewed practices to ensure they are supporting clients underlines how important the issue is.

“At Key Partnerships, we know how important customers are and work hard with our intermediary partners to ensure that their valued clients make smart sustainable choices – even at difficult times like these. Advice should focus on the long-term impact of any decision to release money and may mean recommending customers do not proceed.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.