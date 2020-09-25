Jon Tweed joins Air Group

"Jon has joined AIR Group as an independent consultant to help us consider how we can evolve our offering to reach more advisers so they can support their clients with a wider range of products."

Air Group has appointed Jon Tweed as a consultant to develop its wider later life lending adviser offering.

Jon brings with him over twenty years of experience serving this market holding positions such as sales director at Hodge for Intermediaries and head of intermediary sales at OneFamily.

As part of his role, Jon will look to identify barriers which are stopping intermediaries from engaging more fully with the later life lending market and help Air Group determine how it can better serve this demographic.

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Air Group, commented: “Speaking to advisers, we know that while many are interested in exploring the opportunities in the later life market, they don’t necessarily have the time, resources or support needed to really develop this area of their business. Although we know that the various services we provide across Air Group go a long way to addressing this, we are determined to ensure our offering is as comprehensive as possible. Standing still is not the right approach – especially at this challenging time.

“Jon has joined Air Group as an independent consultant to help us consider how we can evolve our offering to reach more advisers so they can support their clients with a wider range of products. Everyone at Air Group is looking forward to working with Jon in the coming months to achieve this.”

Jon Tweed added: “Having spent much of my career working in the later life lending market, I know that one of the things hampering growth is a shortage of advisers operating in this space. This is certainly not for lack of interest but rather due to the fact they often don’t have the right range of tools or support, so naturally choose to focus on other aspects of their business. I am delighted to be joining the Air Group team as we seek to tackle and overcome some of the barriers to entry into this market.”