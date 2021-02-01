Jon Tweed takes on distribution director role at Air Group

"Our theme this year is to help firms and individuals increase their business written in this exciting sector, and to deliver it with consumer outcomes at the forefront of the plans we have."

Air Group has appointed Jon Tweed as its new group distribution director.

Jon initially joined Air Group as a project consultant in September 2020 to help develop its wider later life lending adviser offering and will now join the business in a full-time role.

In his new role, Jon will focus on forging and renewing new and existing distribution relationships and will be supported by an expanded telephone account management team.

Jon has over twenty years of experience in the later life market, with previous roles including sales director at Hodge for Intermediaries and head of intermediary sales at OneFamily.

Air Group includes Air Mortgage Club, Air Sourcing, Air Later Life Academy, and Air Rewards – the Group’s reward scheme for advisers.

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Air Group, commented: “Jon’s experience in senior management roles across our sector will bring huge value, and he will add a new dimension to a hugely successful management team at Air Group. Our focus in 2021 is to innovate and deliver the best products and services to our thousands of members, while our theme this year is to help firms and individuals increase their business written in this exciting sector, and to deliver it with consumer outcomes at the forefront of the plans we have. Jon will play a huge role in this regard, utilising his experience and relationships to help provide this to all our existing and new members.”

Jon Tweed added: “Since joining Air Group as a consultant last year, I’ve seen first-hand how we can support later life advisers to not only secure greater levels of business, but also help them in wide array of areas such as marketing, lead generation, compliance, training and development. Advisers active in later life are acutely aware of the benefits of such support, especially when demand is growing and the sector remains in the regulatory spotlight.

“As part of the distribution team, we’ll be seeking to work with new and existing advisory firms to ensure they secure all the benefits, and access to all the opportunities, that are available to them via Air. Whether it’s the excellent technology we offer via Air Sourcing, the enhanced products and commission via the Club, or the training programme via the Academy, there is much to be gained in the sector by working in partnership.”