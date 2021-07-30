FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Key Group appoints corporate BDM

Rozi Jones
|
30th July 2021
network BDM hire appoint connect link appointment
"I am delighted to be in a position to help support our partners as they help to make sustainable long term choices for their clients and business."

Key Group has appointed Jonathan Valentine as corporate business development manager to build and develop corporate relationships.

Jonathan brings with him 25 years’ worth of experience in financial services and corporate business development gained across a wealth of businesses including Mastercard, VISA and Barclays Bank.

A key part of Jonathan’s role will be developing new relationships with businesses looking to operate within the later life sector as well as deveoping relationships with Key Group’s existing corporate partners.

Jonathan will work across all of Key Group’s brands, including Key Partnerships, more2life and Air Group.

Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the Group as corporate business development manager. As an organisation, Key Group have a range of offerings to suit a wide range of partners and his addition will help the team further as we look to build new relationships while strengthening existing ones. I look forward to working with Jonathan and leveraging the wealth of experience he brings to our team.”

Jonathan Valentine added: “With the later life lending market continuing to grow despite the pandemic, it is a really interesting and exciting time to join this sector. We know that more people than ever before will need to look at housing equity in later life and I am delighted to be in a position to help support our partners as they help to make sustainable long term choices for their clients and business. I look forward to working with Jason and the team as we help more people realise these opportunities."

