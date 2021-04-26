FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Key Group appoints first national provider account manager

Rozi Jones
|
26th April 2021
"With the later life lending market growing rapidly, there are multiple touch points for providers across the Key Group brands."

Key Group has appointed Sarah Hughes as its first national provider account manager.

Sarah brings with her almost ten-years’ worth of experience gained at Tenet Group in a variety of roles including external provider relationship management.

She will use these skills to help define this newly created role which is designed to support the UK’s later life lenders as they work with the various brands across Key Group.

Each brand will maintain its own individual contacts but Sarah will help to ensure the smooth running of these relationships and co-ordinate multi-brand engagement with lenders.

Gary Little, business development director at Key Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the team as our first national provider account manager. Key Group with its range of brands has multiple contact points for providers and a wide range of projects that need to be delivered so it only makes sense to ensure these are as well coordinated as possible. I look forward to working with Sarah.”

Sarah Hughes added: “With the later life lending market growing rapidly, there are multiple touch points for providers across the Key Group brands. I am delighted to join the team to help better coordinate this contact and ensure that we are able to provide the best possible value to all our provider partners.”

