Key Partnerships signs referral deal with Paradigm

Key Partnerships has announced a new referral partnership with Paradigm mortgage club.

Paradigm's adviser members will now be able to refer clients who may be better suited to equity release to The Equity Release Experts, Key Group’s specialist whole of market advice delivery division.

The Equity Release Experts has a network of over 100 experienced specialist advisers who can provide remote or face-to-face advice to customers as the current coronavirus situation dictates.

Gary Little, business development director at Key Partnerships, said: “With the later life lending market continuing to grow, we are seeing an increasing number of mortgage brokers who are keen to offer their clients a wider range of options. We are therefore delighted to be working with Paradigm who as a leading mortgage club distributor is committed to not only supporting its members but also their clients as they look make smart choices around later life borrowing.”

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm, commented: “With increasing numbers of people either entering retirement with mortgages or looking at how housing equity can support them and their wider families aspirations, we wanted to find a trusted equity release referral partner. Key Partnerships has an excellent reputation in this sector and we are delighted to be working with them and The Equity Release Experts to support our wider membership.”