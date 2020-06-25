Key Partnerships signs referral deal with Tenet

"This new referral partnership enables our network of advisers to build on their existing client relationship by offering specialist advice from a trusted equity release service."

Key Partnerships has announced a new referral partnership with Tenet Group.

The partnership will enable Tenet’s members to access advice from an equity release referral partner and benefit from the tools and educational support needed to enhance client conversations and opportunities.

Advisers will be able to refer clients who may be better suited to equity release to The Equity Release Experts, Key Group’s specialist whole of market advice delivery division.

The Equity Release Experts has a network of over 100 specialist advisers who are able to provide remote or face-to-face advice to customers as the current coronavirus situation dictates.

Gary Little, business development director at Key Partnerships, said: “As the later life lending market continues to grow, we are seeing a growing number of adviser groups who are keen to offer their clients a wide range of options. We already have a long standing relationship with Tenet and this partnership was the next logical step to help build and develop on our relationship further. We look forward to working with the team at Tenet to launch this exciting opportunity.”

Simon Broadley, managing director of TenetLime, added: “There is a growing recognition of equity release as a valuable product in later life planning and this new referral partnership enables our network of advisers to build on their existing client relationship by offering specialist advice from a trusted equity release service.”