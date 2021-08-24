Later Life Lending Symposium brings exclusive content to Financial Adviser Event

The Later Life Lending Symposium is delighted to announce that it will be holding its first physical events this autumn, powered by industry heavyweights more2life, Key Partnerships and Air Group – and taking place at two brand new financial services trade shows.

The Later Life Lending Symposium is designed to keep later life advisers informed of all aspects of the sector and previously took place as a highly successful digital event in April 2021.

Building on this success, the two physical events will be held at both the Manchester and London Financial Adviser Events, on 14th September and 5th October respectively, and will give the audience the opportunity to participate in sessions with later life lending subject matter experts from across the market, hearing what they have to say as well as posing questions about the content of the sessions and the future of the later life sector.

Sessions at the event will include, among others:

· A lender’s view of the current and future later life borrowing landscape

· A look at how to create a more holistic retirement planning strategy and how advisers can overcome barriers to better later life planning

· Exploration of a typical client care journey and how advisers can assist when their clients are looking at going into care

To promote accessibility for the later life advice sector, all sessions will be recorded live at the event and made available digitally after the event has happened.

Please see the Later Life Lending Symposium page on the Financial Adviser Event website for more information and a full speaker programme.

Registration for both Financial Adviser Events is now open and advisers can register for free at www.financialadviserevent.co.uk.

Jennafer Holt, marketing manager at more2life, commented:

“As the driving force behind the Later Life Lending Symposium, we’re excited to be collaborating with FAE to bring financial advisers the best of the best when it comes to events.

“Not only are advisers going to be getting the opportunity to develop themselves professionally and be out networking again after 18 months away, it’s going to be bigger, better, safer and more efficient than ever before.

“We’re thrilled to bring our expertise of the later life lending sector to the mix and we can’t wait to see you all there!”

Andy Shields, joint founder of Financial Adviser Event’s parent company Barcadia Media, said:

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with these industry heavyweights on the Later Life Lending Symposium and bringing this event into the Financial Adviser Event in both Manchester and London.

“We have worked with both more2life and Key Group for many years and are consistently impressed by the support and leadership they offer to the later life lending sector, so we’re thrilled to be able to be a part of that.

“It’s also an incredible bonus for attendees of the Financial Adviser Events, as they’ll be able to access these exclusive sessions virtually post-event – which adds value for our delegates and means there’s a wealth of interesting, informative content for them to enjoy as part of our commitment to adviser education.”