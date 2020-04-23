L&G Home Finance appoints distribution director

"Dave’s vast experience and breadth of knowledge of financial services will be a huge asset to us in our ambition to grow the market."

Legal & General Home Finance has appointed Dave Stratton as its new distribution director as Harold Pritchard retires after 40 years with the firm.

In his new role, Dave will be responsible for developing sales and business strategies and developing the distribution team to ensure they are offering the best possible service to IFAs, key accounts, networks and other partners.

Dave has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 20 years with AXA Wealth.

At L&G, Dave says he hopes to encourage mortgage advisers to recognise the role of lifetime mortgages in general retirement planning.

Claire Singleton, chief executive of Legal & General Home Finance, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dave to the Legal & General Home Finance team. Dave’s vast experience and breadth of knowledge of financial services will be a huge asset to us in our ambition to grow the market. I am also sure that his strong leadership and ability to nurture talent will also be utilised in growing our fantastic team, ensuring we continue to provide the best service possible to our clients. In doing so, Dave will be building on the solid foundations built by Harold who has been with Home Finance since its early days. I know I speak for all the team when I say Harold will be missed. I, and Legal & General as a whole, are very grateful for all his hard work, and his good humour, and wish him all the best for his well-earned retirement.”

Dave Stratton added: “Harold has left some big shoes to fill! His contribution to the business has been fantastic and I look forward to building on his legacy and taking the role forward. I have worked in financial services for a long time and believe that my years of experience can help the business continue to grow and provide an industry leading service to our customers. Helping my teams to develop is also important to me, so I look forward to using my role to share perspectives, knowledge and ensure we are always striving to improve.”