L&G Mortgage Club adds later life to criteria search tool

Legal & General Mortgage Club has added later life lending to its criteria search system, SmartrCriteria.

Advisers will now be able to source products for their clients who are lending into retirement alongside the residential, buy-to-let and new build sectors.

SmartrCriteria launched in January 2019 and will remain free for Legal & General Mortgage Club members throughout 2020.

From this month lenders will also be able to update the system directly, ensuring that advisers using SmartrCriteria have the most up to date information available.

Kevin Roberts, director of Legal & General Mortgage Club, commented: “It’s been a year since we launched SmartrCriteria. Since then, we’ve listened to our members and focused on continually evolving the tool. This is now a rich database with more than 600,000 lender outcomes, providing a smarter way for advisers to keep on top of lender criteria changes and easily find the right mortgage for their clients. With the addition of later life lending, our members will now be able to easily find the right solutions for clients who are retired.

“SmartrCriteria is a great example of the type of digital transformation which is key to driving a frictionless mortgage journey, while helping advisers to spend more time doing what they do best – giving quality advice to borrowers. Over the next year, we’ll continue to make enhancements to SmartrCriteria to support the best possible outcomes for advisers and their clients, and with the tool being free for 2020 it’s a great time to give it a try!”