LiveMore Capital expands sales team

"Her depth of experience, knowledge and account manager capabilities will complement our growing team and help us strive for even more growth in 2021."

LiveMore Capital has appointed Margarita Genovesa as sales account manager.

Margarita has over 30 years over experience in financial services with previous roles as a branch manager and mortgage adviser at Santander, before joining John Charcol as operations manager and later moving to Sainsburys Bank as a BDM for London and the South East.

In her new role, Margarita will help to grow sales and intermediary acquisition and work closely with the sales team to manage existing relationships.

Margarita Genovesa said: “I am really looking forward to being part of the LiveMore journey. What has been achieved over such a short space of time is incredible and I can’t wait to expand the network further and help more customers in this underserved market.”

Alison Pallett, director of sales at LiveMore, commented: “We are very excited to have Margarita join the team. Her depth of experience, knowledge and account manager capabilities will complement our growing team and help us strive for even more growth in 2021.”