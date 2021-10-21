LiveMore Capital partners with Blueberry Specialist Lending

"The opportunity to work with Blueberry Specialist Lending gives us a fantastic platform to showcase our products and proposition."

LiveMore Capital has partnered with specialist broker group, Blueberry Specialist Lending.

Alison Pallett, LiveMore’s director of sales, said: “The opportunity to work with Blueberry Specialist Lending gives us a fantastic platform to showcase our products and proposition. Our market leading LTV of 75% coupled with our fresh look at affordability, really does mean that intermediaries will be able to offer more choice to their customers.

"Our revolutionary Ongoing Care Fee gives intermediaries the opportunity to better serve their customers, whilst enabling them to build embedded value in their businesses and we are excited that Blueberry Specialist Lending are going to be part of this journey.”

Christopher Moyse, commercial director at Blueberry Specialist Lending, added: “Blueberry Specialist Lending is devoted to offering a market leading service with a sensible pricing structure that realistically reflects the work undertaken. We are delighted to be using LiveMore’s products and proposition which we believe aligns to our ethos of providing innovative solutions to our clients.”

Alexander Hamilton, head of Blueberry Specialist Lending, commented: “As a business we are totally committed to later life lending, which includes RIO mortgages.

"It is a fantastic product to have at our disposal as we regularly interact with clients who require mortgages in their late sixties and above. A common sense and flexible lender is critical to our proposition so we welcome the addition of LiveMore to our preferred panel.”