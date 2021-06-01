FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

LiveMore Capital removes arrangement fees

Rozi Jones
|
1st June 2021
"We hope that this change will assist our brokers in offering further choice to their customers needing interest-only solutions, along with a fresh approach to affordability."

LiveMore Capital is removing the arrangement fees on all new mortgage applications across its entire product range.

Alison Pallett, sales director at LiveMore, said: “We are all about driving a better deal for more mature borrowers aged over 55 and this removal of the £995 to £1,395 product fees does exactly that.

LiveMore recently reduced its standard fixed rates, ranging from five year products to lifetime mortgages. Seven, 10 and 20 year fixed rates now start at 3.55%, 3.74% and 4.05% respectively. Five-year fixed rates now start from 3.40% with a lifetime fixed rate at 3.90%.

LiveMore's mortgages are available to borrowers aged over 55 with no maximum age limit. It has also increased its lowest rate band from 50% to 60% LTV.

