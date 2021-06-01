LiveMore Capital removes arrangement fees

"We hope that this change will assist our brokers in offering further choice to their customers needing interest-only solutions, along with a fresh approach to affordability."

LiveMore Capital is removing the arrangement fees on all new mortgage applications across its entire product range.

Alison Pallett, sales director at LiveMore, said: “We are all about driving a better deal for more mature borrowers aged over 55 and this removal of the £995 to £1,395 product fees does exactly that.

"We hope that this change will assist our brokers in offering further choice to their customers needing interest-only solutions, along with a fresh approach to affordability.”

LiveMore recently reduced its standard fixed rates, ranging from five year products to lifetime mortgages. Seven, 10 and 20 year fixed rates now start at 3.55%, 3.74% and 4.05% respectively. Five-year fixed rates now start from 3.40% with a lifetime fixed rate at 3.90%.

LiveMore's mortgages are available to borrowers aged over 55 with no maximum age limit. It has also increased its lowest rate band from 50% to 60% LTV.