FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

LiveMore cuts rates and widens LTV bands

Rozi Jones
|
7th April 2021
Livemore Alison Pallett
"We are also able to accept income beyond a 'traditional' retirement age where it’s plausible, particularly helpful for the self-employed or business owners."

LiveMore has reduced its standard fixed rates, ranging from five year products to lifetime mortgages.

Seven, 10 and 20 year fixed rates now start at 3.55%, 3.74% and 4.05% respectively. Five-year fixed rates now start at just 3.40% with a lifetime fixed rate at 3.90%.

LiveMore's mortgages are available to borrowers aged over 55 with no maximum age limit. It has also increased its lowest rate band from 50% to 60% LTV.

LiveMore's director of sales, Alison Pallett, commented: “Today is a huge day for LiveMore as with our new rates we’ll be able to help more borrowers aged over 55 who need an interest-only mortgage.

"We have widened our lowest rate band from 50% to 60% LTV and at 75% we can lend more than any of our competitors and we have no maximum age limit. We are also able to accept income beyond a 'traditional' retirement age where it’s plausible, particularly helpful for the self-employed or business owners.

“More mature borrowers, and the intermediaries trying to help them, have been crying out for a lender that properly addresses their needs. We do this with great products, flexible criteria and a fresh and realistic view of affordability – in other words; a much-needed return to common sense.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.