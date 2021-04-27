FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

LiveMore expands distribution with L&C Mortgages

Rozi Jones
|
27th April 2021
Livemore Alison Pallett
"The demand from older borrowers is only likely to increase over time and we feel that retirement interest-only is an important option for these customers."

Specialist retirement interest-only lender, LiveMore Capital, has partnered with L&C Mortgages.

LiveMore offers mortgages for borrowers aged 55+ with fixed rate products ranging from five years to lifetime, up to 75% LTV.

Its offering is particularly aimed at mortgage prisoners, those nearing the end of their existing term with no repayment plan in place, and those seeking income in retirement who can demonstrate ongoing affordability.

Alison Pallett, director of sales at LiveMore Capital, said: “The opportunity to work with L&C Mortgages gives us a fantastic platform to showcase our products and proposition. Our market leading LTV of 75%, coupled with our fresh look at affordability, really does mean that intermediaries will be able to offer more choice to their customers and help this underserved section of the market.”

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, added: “The demand from older borrowers is only likely to increase over time and we feel that retirement interest-only is an important option for these customers. LiveMore’s innovative and flexible approach will add more choice for our advisers in finding the right solutions for our customers."

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.