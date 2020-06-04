FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

LV= resumes physical valuations for equity release

Pipeline cases are being re-prioritised for physical valuations where possible.

Rozi Jones
|
4th June 2020
LV
"Those unable to have a physical valuation can still have the option of desktop valuations to progress their applications"

LV= is reintroducing physical valuations for new equity release customers, allowing them to resume applications.

In April, LV= launched desktop valuations to help customers access lending during the coronavirus outbreak.

Submitted applications that were initially put on hold are now being re-prioritised for physical valuations where possible.

Physical valuations can not currently take place in Scotland or Wales, or in cases where anyone in the property has symptoms of Covid-19, is shielding, or is considered to be in the extremely vulnerable category.

David Stevens, director of savings and retirement at LV=, said: “The careful re-introduction of physical valuations will be a clear indicator of how the equity release market will respond to the coronavirus crisis as we come out of lockdown.

"Those unable to have a physical valuation can still have the option of desktop valuations to progress their applications subject to meeting our desktop valuation lending criteria and we will continue to help financial advisers to find the right equity release solutions for their clients.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.