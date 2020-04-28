LV= simplifies equity release applications during Covid-19

"We’re continually reviewing the way we write equity release business following the coronavirus outbreak and are doing all we can to help advisers and customers complete applications."

LV= has simplified its application process to make it easier for advisers to write equity release business during the Covid-19 outbreak.

ApplicSitemapations normally requiring signatures will now be accepted with either a verbal or email consent.

LV= will email the application form directly to the customer and will ask them to respond via email with their confirmation to proceed. If the customer doesn’t have access to email, its team will be in contact via the phone to read the declaration form and accept a verbal confirmation from the customer.

LV= has also introduced desktop property valuations so that equity release applications can proceed to completion without the need for surveyors to visit properties.

LV=’s new desktop valuation solution for Lifetime Mortgage Lump Sum+ is now live. Advisers can submit client applications and they will be considered for a desktop valuation.

David Stevens, director of savings at retirement at LV=, said: “We’re continually reviewing the way we write equity release business following the coronavirus outbreak and are doing all we can to help advisers and customers complete applications.”