FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

MCI Club extends into lifetime mortgages with OneFamily

Rozi Jones
|
16th April 2020
phil whitehouse
"As borrowers’ circumstances get more complex, the range of lifetime mortgages available from OneFamily will be very popular with our members."

MCI Mortgage Club has extended its range of products to include lifetime mortgages by appointing OneFamily to its lender panel.

Phil Whitehouse, head of MCI Club, said: “Adding OneFamily to our panel of lenders is a great addition for our increasing database of UK mortgage intermediaries. As borrowers’ circumstances get more complex, the range of lifetime mortgages available from OneFamily will be very popular with our members. In particular, their ability to judge each case on its merits, and for intermediaries to speak directly to the underwriters, will be a welcome change in this market so that more customer needs can be satisfied.”

Chris Brown, head of distribution at OneFamily, commented: “We are delighted to have been added to MCI Club’s Later Life panel and to have the opportunity work with its members who are providing lending solutions for their clients. As the third biggest friendly society in the UK, based on membership, and over 40 years’ experience of being a trusted provider of financial solutions for every key milestone, we see genuine value working with MCI Club members.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.