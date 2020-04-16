MCI Club extends into lifetime mortgages with OneFamily

"As borrowers’ circumstances get more complex, the range of lifetime mortgages available from OneFamily will be very popular with our members."

MCI Mortgage Club has extended its range of products to include lifetime mortgages by appointing OneFamily to its lender panel.

Phil Whitehouse, head of MCI Club, said: “Adding OneFamily to our panel of lenders is a great addition for our increasing database of UK mortgage intermediaries. As borrowers’ circumstances get more complex, the range of lifetime mortgages available from OneFamily will be very popular with our members. In particular, their ability to judge each case on its merits, and for intermediaries to speak directly to the underwriters, will be a welcome change in this market so that more customer needs can be satisfied.”

Chris Brown, head of distribution at OneFamily, commented: “We are delighted to have been added to MCI Club’s Later Life panel and to have the opportunity work with its members who are providing lending solutions for their clients. As the third biggest friendly society in the UK, based on membership, and over 40 years’ experience of being a trusted provider of financial solutions for every key milestone, we see genuine value working with MCI Club members.”