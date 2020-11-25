MCI Club launches later life lending sourcing

"As this area of the population continues to increase, it is only natural that advisers want to service and enable this group."

MCI Mortgage Club has launched its own branded version of Air Sourcing.

The MCI branded version of Air Sourcing is free and exclusive to existing and new members of the mortgage club.

The move was driven by a combination of member demand and the club’s recent research, which highlighted that 43% of business principals anticipated that equity release and later life lending would grow in the next twelve months, and that over a third were actively looking to expand into the sector.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI mortgage club, commented: “Our collaboration with Air Sourcing reinforces our commitment to new and existing members. Later life lending has established itself by providing genuine solutions to the over 55s and, as this area of the population continues to increase, it is only natural that advisers want to service and enable this group. As a club, through a competitive and expanding panel backed with best of breed solutions, such as Air Sourcing, we’re providing advisers with the very best tools to service this exciting sector.”

Stuart Wilson, CEO of Air Group, added: “Air Sourcing has established itself as the most innovative platform for advisers in the later life lending sector through its provider and support integrations. We applaud MCI’s approach to support its members and its on-going investment in both technology and product availability and look forward to supporting them as they continue to build its proposition.”