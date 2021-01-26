MCI Club signs referral deal with Key Partnerships

"All MCI members want to support their clients and provide them with great outcomes, even if they do not necessarily advise on those particular products."

MCI Mortgage Club has signed an equity release referral deal with Key Partnerships.

Through the agreement, MCI members who do not hold an equity release qualification, or who do not have the resources to support their clients in this area, can refer cases to Key Partnerships. MCI members who use this method will be kept up to date as the case progresses, allowing them to maintain the relationship with their client while also earning a fee for each completed case.

Key Partnerships is the referral arm of Key, and all MCI referrals will be supported by its whole of market division – The Equity Release Experts.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, commented: “All MCI members want to support their clients and provide them with great outcomes, even if they do not necessarily advise on those particular products. Key Partnerships reflects MCI’s commitment to support its members by providing an established referral route as well as sharing the same values and goals as MCI members.”

Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Group, added: “With a growing awareness of the benefits that equity release and other later life lending products can offer clients around retirement, there is more interest than ever in this sector. We are delighted to be working with the MCI Mortgage Club to support its member’s aspirations to offer a wide range of products from trusted partners.”