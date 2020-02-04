Michelle Cracknell joins Just Group

"The board and nomination committee remain committed to achieving the Hampton-Alexander targets and improving diversity in the boardroom"

Just Group has appointed Michelle Cracknell as a non-executive director.

Michelle is a qualified pensions actuary with 30 years' experience and until recently was chief executive of the Pensions Advisory Service.

Additionally, Mary Kerrigan, a non-executive director of Just Retirement and Partnership Life Assurance Company, will chair the investment committees of those companies going forward.

Chris Gibson Smith, chairman, commented: "I am pleased that Michelle will become a non-executive director of Just Group plc. She has considerable experience in the retirement income market. Mary will also bring to the Group her vast wealth of experience as chair of the investment committees.

"The board and nomination committee remain committed to achieving the Hampton-Alexander targets and improving diversity in the boardroom and the appointments of Michelle and Mary demonstrate our progress towards this commitment."