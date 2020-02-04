FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Michelle Cracknell joins Just Group

Rozi Jones
|
4th February 2020
Michelle Cracknell
"The board and nomination committee remain committed to achieving the Hampton-Alexander targets and improving diversity in the boardroom"

Just Group has appointed Michelle Cracknell as a non-executive director.

Michelle is a qualified pensions actuary with 30 years' experience and until recently was chief executive of the Pensions Advisory Service.

Additionally, Mary Kerrigan, a non-executive director of Just Retirement and Partnership Life Assurance Company, will chair the investment committees of those companies going forward.

Chris Gibson Smith, chairman, commented: "I am pleased that Michelle will become a non-executive director of Just Group plc. She has considerable experience in the retirement income market. Mary will also bring to the Group her vast wealth of experience as chair of the investment committees.

"The board and nomination committee remain committed to achieving the Hampton-Alexander targets and improving diversity in the boardroom and the appointments of Michelle and Mary demonstrate our progress towards this commitment."

 

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.