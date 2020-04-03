Momentum Pensions adds e-signatures to support advisers during Covid-19

"Accepting electronic signatures will assist, particularly as all parties are having to adapt how they work and live."

Momentum Pensions is now accepting electronic signatures for all its pension and investment forms to help ease the process for advisers and their clients during the Covid-19 crisis.

The pension solutions specialist was already planning to offer e-signatures in May, but accelerated its implementation as the pandemic forced advisers to give up face-to-face meetings.

Momentum is accepting e-signatures on all pension forms and investment company documentation for both its QROPS and international SIPP products when submitted using DocuSign or Adobe Sign.

Members and advisers are now able to sign documents electronically without the need to print, sign and scan. Advisers will however need to confirm with investment companies directly that they accept e-signatures and will have to set up their own accounts with DocuSign or Adobe Sign.

Stewart Davies, group CEO of Momentum Pensions, said: “Advisers and clients expect high standards of service at all times and accepting electronic signatures will assist, particularly as all parties are having to adapt how they work and live.

“Our own staff are working remotely, so are well aware of the need to be flexible, to ensure that we continue to provide this high level of support to members and advisers.”