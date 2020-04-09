FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

more2life creates head of servicing role

As head of servicing, Liz will focus on servicing customers post completion.

Rozi Jones
|
9th April 2020
Liz Ford more2life
"With customers having had a great experience dealing with their adviser and then the wider more2life team, it is vital that this continues post completion."

more2life has created a new head of servicing role and promoted Liz Ford, formerly operations support analyst, to the position.

Liz has spent just under two years at more2life and prior to that had a 10 year career with the NHS.

As head of servicing, she will focus on servicing customers post completion, asset protection, and helping customers and/or their beneficiaries when policies are redeemed.

Liz Ford said: “I am excited to have be promoted to be more2life’s first head of servicing. With customers having had a great experience dealing with their adviser and then the wider more2life team, it is vital that this continues post completion. As part of my role, I will be looking after the team which deals with everything from general enquiries to drawdown requests and policy redemptions. I am looking forward to getting stuck in and making a real difference for advisers and their clients.”

Ben Waugh, more2life’s operations director, added: “As a lender, we are committed to supporting advisers and as part of this, we want to ensure that their clients receive the best possible help post completion. We are delighted to promote Liz into the newly created head of servicing role. This is one I am sure she will excel at and help us to provide first class service to our customers.”

