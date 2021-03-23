more2life expands BDM team

"I am delighted to welcome Darren to our BDM team as it will allow us to provide additional support for our advisers in the South East"

more2life has appointed Darren Hymos as a business development manager.

With over 35 years’ experience in financial services, Darren has previously worked for a number of firms including MetLife and Scottish Widows, covering roles from business development, national accounts and sales management.

Darren will be based in the South East alongside fellow BDM Sanjay Gadhia.

Darren Hymos said: “I am looking forward to working with the team at more2life and as part of the wider Key Group to promote their diverse proposition in this growing and dynamic sector. It’s an exciting period for the market and an interesting time to join a new business but I am looking forward to meeting my new colleagues and building strong relationships with advisers.”

Fran Green, national sales manager at Key Group, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Darren to our BDM team as it will allow us to provide additional support for our advisers in the South East – a region that has seen steady growth over the last few years. Darren will be a great asset to the business and I look forward to working with him and our adviser partners moving forward.”