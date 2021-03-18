more2life improves processing speed by 40% with robotic automation

"This leads to a smoother application process for advisers – in terms of back office processes – and therefore ultimately the client."

more2life has partnered with Robiquity, specialists in robotic process automation, to automate around 80% of its ‘back office’ servicing processes over the last 12 months.

The partnership has improved speed by over 40% by deploying smart robots to tackle time-consuming administrative tasks.

This has allowed the lender to deploy the 1,500 man hours saved each month to support the customer facing and processing teams to help improve the time between application, offer and completion. Latest data from more2life shows that it takes on average just 6.9 days to get from application to offer.

Dave Harris, CEO at more2life, said: “Even before the onset of the Covid pandemic, more2life had invested heavily in technology, including robotics, to speed up our servicing and reduce the time it takes to get applications to offer and completion. In the last 12 months, the impact Robiquity’s robots have had on our business operations is phenomenal. We are able to utilise this form of technology to drive positive outcomes and increase accuracy which is exactly what our advisers’ customers tell us they want from more2life. This leads to a smoother application process for advisers – in terms of back office processes – and therefore ultimately the client.

“Through the use of robots, we have been able to free up more time for colleagues to focus on either client engagement roles or areas of the business which need additional support in these unprecedented times. I am looking forward to seeing the further deployment of robots across 2021 and investigating further areas of the business where robots could be used to deliver even better outcomes for our customers.”

James Procter, head of consultancy services at Robiquity, commented: “more2life rapidly understood the wide scale benefit of automation following the initial Robiquity led assessment. This allowed the programme to be driven at scale with key stakeholder engagement throughout. more2life has recently transition to our Managed Service model providing them with the confidence that their scaled digital workforce will be effectively managed, maintain and continuously improved. We look forward working with the more2life team over the coming years shaping more intelligent automation solutions to free up their skilled workforce.”