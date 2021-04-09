more2life, Key Partnerships and Air Group to host Later Life Lending Symposium

"We know that advisers are keen to grow their businesses by supporting a wider range of customers with their later life lending needs"

more2life is co-hosting the Later Life Lending Symposium with Key Partnerships and Air Group on 21st April to support advisers as they look to develop and grow their businesses in this sector.

The online event will provide insights into how the later life lending market is developing and give advisers tips and guidance on how to support customers. The symposium is aimed at all advisers, from those who are new to the market to those who are more experienced and looking for insight from marketing experts to help them better promote their business.

Presentations include a keynote speech and interview with David Burrowes, chairman of the Equity Release Council, as well as presentations and masterclasses on marketing for financial advisers by keynote speaker Phil Calvert, Tish Hanifan, director at the Society of Later Life Advisers, and UK Finance's principal of mortgage policy, Matthew Judd.

Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at more2life, commented: “At more2life, we remain committed to finding new ways to help advisers enhance their business and better support their customers. With this latest symposium – the eighth event we have run in collaboration with Key Partnerships and Air Group – attendees will not only benefit from expert insight, but also learn about how they can employ marketing techniques to support business growth and engage a greater number of clients in the later life market.”

Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Partnerships, said: “With the later life lending market set to continue to grow in importance for customers, introducers and advisers alike, this symposium is designed to provide useful insight and information on how businesses can harness consumer interest.”

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Air Group, added: “We know that advisers are keen to grow their businesses by supporting a wider range of customers with their later life lending needs – and we know customers are keen to understand more around how they can use all their assets in later life. The symposium is designed to help these advisers by providing them with the tools and information that they need in order to achieve their objectives.”