Later Life

more2life launches 14-day application to offer promise

more2life has promised to compensate customers £500 if it misses the deadline.

Rozi Jones
17th February 2020
"We’re making it quicker, simpler and more seamless than ever before to get from application to loan offer"

more2life has launched a new Service Promise, pledging to compensate customers £500 if it takes longer than 14 working days to issue a loan offer from the date of application.

The Service Promise will be offered through more2life’s fastpath portal and applies to applications submitted from 13th February.

more2life says its record application-to-offer time (including valuation) was under three hours.

Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at more2life, commented: “This is just one of a series of tools and services more2life is looking to launch this year as we continue to focus on the development of technology to accelerate success and support advisers in their mission to deliver better retirement outcomes to their clients through later life lending.

"By using cutting-edge technology, we’re making it quicker, simpler and more seamless than ever before to get from application to loan offer and we are confident in our ability to do this, which is why we have introduced our new Service Promise. Providing market-leading online support to champion advisers and the work they do has always been high on our agenda and it will continue to be so for a long time to come.”

