Later Life

more2life launches highest LTV equity release plans on the market

The new plans provide LTVs of up to 59.28%.

Rozi Jones
|
8th June 2021
Stuart Wilson more 2 life
"We are confident that advisers serving older borrowers will be better equipped to support this demographic with their later life lending needs."

more2life has launched two new products, Maximum Choice Super 1 and 2, which offer the highest LTV options currently available in the market.

The new plans, which provide LTVs of up to 59.28% and are open to borrowers between the ages of 55 and 95, sit within more2life’s wider ‘Maximum’ product suite which now includes eight plan options.

The new plans offer fixed early repayment charges and rates starting from 4.78% MER on loans between £10,000 and £750,000, against properties valued from £100,000 to £1,000,000.

Clients also benefit from downsizing protection, the ability to make up to 12% partial penalty free capital repayments from day one and ERC exemption on death or admission into long-term care in joint cases.

Today’s news follows the launch of more2life’s Prime Max Lump Sum product in April, which offers LTVs up to 58%.

Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at more2life, commented: “Today’s product announcement reinforces our commitment to delivering a competitive and market-leading proposition to our adviser partners and their clients.

"By offering the highest LTV available in the lifetime mortgage market, we are confident that advisers serving older borrowers will be better equipped to support this demographic with their later life lending needs.

"Over the coming months, enhancing our proposition with this end goal in mind will continue to be a focus for us and we look forward to adding new plans to our extensive product range soon.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
