more2life partners with Primis Mortgage Network

"Partnering with more2life is an exciting step for us as we focus on supporting more advisers in the later life lending market, following the launch of our equity release panel earlier this week."

more2life has partnered with Primis Mortgage Network, sitting on its newly launched equity release panel.

As part of the deal, more2life will offer additional support to Primis members as well as access to resources such as webinars and education collateral.

Primis already has an existing relationship with Key Group’s referral brand, Key Partnerships, which is designed to support those advisers whose clients are keen to explore their equity release options but do not have the resource or permissions to offer these products.

Gary Little, business development director at Key Group, said: “With the later life lending market coming into its own, we are delighted to be working with a leading mortgage network like Primis to help them support their members as they grow the range of products they are able to offer their clients. We are looking forward to building a stronger relationship with Primis and supporting them as they continue to expand their offering.”

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, added: “Partnering with more2life is an exciting step for us as we focus on supporting more advisers in the later life lending market, following the launch of our equity release panel earlier this week. more2life’s priority – investing in and championing advisers – aligns with our own, and we are confident that, with their expertise and support, more of our broker firms will be better equipped to support older clients over the coming months. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes that our members achieve for customers in this area, particularly as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact older households.”