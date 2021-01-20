FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Mortgage Magic adds equity release module to platform

Rozi Jones
|
20th January 2021
tech computer adviser business
"Equity release as a means of raising capital for older customers has moved from being a peripheral activity into the mainstream in a very short time period."

CRM and mortgage management system, Mortgage Magic, is adding an equity release module to its platform.

The module will be available to adviser firms who hold relevant FCA permissions and for which there will be no extra charge.

Currently, it is being piloted by a small number of firms and will be fully released in the first week of February. Plans are also underway to integrate equity release sourcing providers by the end of Q3.

Tanjir Sugar, managing director of Mortgage Magic, said: “Our latest enhancement to include an equity release module makes Mortgage Magic the most versatile CRM and business management system on the market - a full ‘enquiry to completion’ solution and hub to provide ongoing support and communication for all of your existing customers.

“Equity release as a means of raising capital for older customers has moved from being a peripheral activity into the mainstream in a very short time period. Mortgage and financial advisers have been looking for a case recording facility that takes into account the unique requirements that are part of the equity release advice process. With our equity release module and our upcoming sourcing integration, advisers are going to be fully equipped to confidently offer a five star service in this growing sector.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.