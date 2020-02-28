New mortgage club launches specialist solicitor panel

"When it comes to equity release cases, it’s important clients can refer to expert solicitors"

Advise Wise Mortgage Club has launched a specialist solicitor panel for its members.

Advise Wise has partnered with Ashfords and GWlegal to offer its club members the opportunity to refer to specialist solicitors for their case completion.

The mortgage club launched earlier this month, complementing its later life lending platform which launched in November 2019 and allows advisers to source equity release plans from across the whole of the market.

Advise Wise's lender panel includes Hodge, Just, and Legal & General Home Finance.

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO of Advise Wise, said: “When it comes to equity release cases, it’s important clients can refer to expert solicitors, specialised in this industry to ensure the completion process is as smooth as possible.

“With these two partnerships, we are delighted to offer our members the opportunity to refer to specialist solicitors, to ensure a smoother process and reduce the risk of delays in completion, whilst their clients get good deals.”

Peter Barton, head of Ashfords’ equity release team, commented: “We are delighted to join the Advise Wise legal panel, their mortgage club is growing and going from strength to strength and we are excited to be a part of it.

“Our specialist equity release team is dedicated to getting faster completions for club members' clients.”

Richard Espley, director of Equity Release at GWlegal, added: “Equity Release advisers rely on expert guidance and advice for their clients. GWlegal are delighted to be part of this specialist panel and are looking forward to supporting the Advise Wise Mortgage Club members and their clients.”